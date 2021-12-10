Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Bearish potential intact

GBP/USD outlook: Weak UK GDP data deflate pound, pressure could increase if US inflation rises

Cable fell to intra-day low in European trading on Friday, deflated by disappointing UK GDP data. The data show that British economy barely grew in October (m/m 0.1% vs 0.4% forecast) and sharply down from 0.6% growth in September.

The fact that the economy slowed even before the emergence of new Omicron variant of coronavirus and remains well below pre-pandemic, raise a question mark above wide expectations for the Bank of England’s first rate hike after pandemic on the policy meeting next week, as it is a harder job for the central bank to push the economy out of recession than to cool surging inflation. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish potential intact, awaits US CPI before the next leg down

The GBP/USD pair met with fresh supply on Friday and dropped back to the 1.3200 mark during the early European session, reversing the previous day's modest recovery gains. Expectations that the imposition of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the UK could force the Bank of England to delay its decision to hike interest rates at its December policy meeting, along with persistent Brexit-related uncertainties, acted as a headwind for the British pound.

In the latest development, French President Emmanuel Macron accused the UK government of failing to keep its word on Brexit and fishing licences. Adding to this, Annick Girardin, France's sea minister warned on Thursday that it would call on the EU to go to litigation if the 53 licences awaiting UK approval are not granted by Friday evening. Apart from this, mostly disappointing UK macro data dump and modest US dollar strength exerted some pressure on the major. Read more...

GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.3200 mark, moves little post-UK macro data

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains near the 1.3220-25 region and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data dump.

The pair edged higher during the early part of the trading action on Friday and was looking to build on this week's recovery move from a one-year low, around the 1.3160 region touched on Wednesday. A subdued US dollar price action was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair, though a combination of factors kept a lid on any meaningful gains. Read more...