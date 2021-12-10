Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Bearish potential intact

GBP/USD outlook: Weak UK GDP data deflate pound, pressure could increase if US inflation rises
Cable fell to intra-day low in European trading on Friday, deflated by disappointing UK GDP data. The data show that British economy barely grew in October (m/m 0.1% vs 0.4% forecast) and sharply down from 0.6% growth in September.
The fact that the economy slowed even before the emergence of new Omicron variant of coronavirus and remains well below pre-pandemic, raise a question mark above wide expectations for the Bank of England’s first rate hike after pandemic on the policy meeting next week, as it is a harder job for the central bank to push the economy out of recession than to cool surging inflation. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish potential intact, awaits US CPI before the next leg down
The GBP/USD pair met with fresh supply on Friday and dropped back to the 1.3200 mark during the early European session, reversing the previous day's modest recovery gains. Expectations that the imposition of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the UK could force the Bank of England to delay its decision to hike interest rates at its December policy meeting, along with persistent Brexit-related uncertainties, acted as a headwind for the British pound.
In the latest development, French President Emmanuel Macron accused the UK government of failing to keep its word on Brexit and fishing licences. Adding to this, Annick Girardin, France's sea minister warned on Thursday that it would call on the EU to go to litigation if the 53 licences awaiting UK approval are not granted by Friday evening. Apart from this, mostly disappointing UK macro data dump and modest US dollar strength exerted some pressure on the major. Read more...
GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.3200 mark, moves little post-UK macro data
The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains near the 1.3220-25 region and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data dump.
The pair edged higher during the early part of the trading action on Friday and was looking to build on this week's recovery move from a one-year low, around the 1.3160 region touched on Wednesday. A subdued US dollar price action was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair, though a combination of factors kept a lid on any meaningful gains. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3204
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3221
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3341
|Daily SMA50
|1.3524
|Daily SMA100
|1.365
|Daily SMA200
|1.3788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.323
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3193
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3184
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1300 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, consolidating the heaviest fall in a fortnight. The ECB is said to extend its regular bond purchase, which underscores the ECB-Fed monetary policy divergence. The US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields. US inflation awaited.
GBP/USD drops to 1.3200 as USD rebounds, US inflation in focus
GBP/USD is trading pressured around 1.3200, weighed down by the mixed UK data and resurgent US dollar demand. The Omicron and Brexit-led economic woes douse BOE’s December rate hike expectations. Eyes on US Inflation.
Gold pressuring lows near $1,770 amid firmer yields, US inflation eyed
Gold price is extending Thursday’s pullback from five-day highs, having stalled its early rebound amid the renewed upside in the US Treasury yields across the curve. In doing so, gold price is set to book the fourth straight weekly loss.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?