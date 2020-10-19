Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish as the UK prepares for a no-deal Brexit

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid above 1.2900 after Friday’s Doji
GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.2936, an intraday high of 1.2938, as markets in Tokyo open for trading. The pair rises following its formation of the bullish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart the previous day.
The bullish MACD conditions and the pair’s successful trading above 100-day SMA are extra price-positive signals that favor the GBP/USD bulls. As a result, the quote can again confront a 50-day SMA level of 1.3011 during its further upside. However, a confluence of the monthly top and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the September month downside, near 1.3077/82, will question the additional rise of the pair.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2938
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2891
|Daily SMA50
|1.3017
|Daily SMA100
|1.2837
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2962
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2864
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2965
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3064
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish as the UK prepares for a no-deal Brexit
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses by the end of the week, ending the day unchanged yet around 1.2915, down from its Monday’s opening. The British Pound was hit by comments from UK PM Boris Johnson, who said that local business should get ready for an Australia-type deal with the European Union, “given the EU have refused to negotiate seriously.¨ Even further, he said that talks with the EU were over, adding that EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier should only come to London this week “if he is prepared to discuss all of the issues on basis of a legal text.” Barnier was due in London for talks with his counterpart, David Frost.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground around 0.71 on mixed Chinese data dump
AUD/USD holds the bounce around 0.7100 on mixed Chinese GDP and activity numbers. The upbeat market mood, amid hopes of vaccine and stimulus aid, underpins the higher-yielding aussie at the expense of the safe-haven US dollar.
Gold wavers around $1,900 despite fresh US stimulus hopes
Gold prices trim the early-day gains to $1,903.12, look for a firm direction on the daily chart. Risk tone recovers as US President Trump wants a bigger plan after House Speaker Pelosi gave Tuesday’s deadline to the White House.
USD/JPY: Tokyo open welcomes risk-on mood, bulls battle 105.50
USD/JPY takes the bids near intraday high, ignores Friday’s downbeat performance. Japan’s Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Futures benefit from hopes of US stimulus, virus vaccine. September month Trade Balance from Japan eased from ¥989.8 B forecast to ¥675 B.
WTI elevated despite demand side risks, bulls test $41.00
WTI prices holding up despite the second wave of COVID-19. Strong support in energy markets coming in hopes of a vaccine and OPEC taper. The demand side concerns stem from the spread of the coronavirus far and wide of Europe and also in the United States.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Covid-19 weighs on inflation, job numbers
Low inflation was reported in the eurozone and Japan, as economic activity remains subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK, Australia and Canada all released weak employment data, and unemployment claims shot up in the United States.