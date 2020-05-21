Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD - Bailey blinks, Brexit bonhomie ebbs, breakdown coming?

GBPUSD Could Struggle To Breakout Above 1.2271
GBPUSD is maintaining a steady pace as the recent rally has pushed price to the technical resistance area of 1.2271.
The strong hidden divergence on the Stochastics points to a possible correction lower.
Given that GBPUSD has formed a bottom near 1.2100, this could be the downside in the currency pair.
But, we expect price action to remain range-bound within 1.2271 and 1.2100 in the short term. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bailey blinks, Brexit bonhomie ebbs, breakdown coming?
Under active review" – In typical British understatement, negative interest rates now seem imminent. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, also told MPs that he had changed his opinion on the topic during the pandemic. The governor's change of heart weighed on sterling, which was unable to take advantage of the dollar's decline on Wednesday.
Another adverse development is the growing row in Brexit talks. Michel Barnier, the Chief EU negotiator, said that the recent British tone is undermining trust. The French statesman responded to his UK counterpart's claim that Brussels was offering a "low-quality deal."
Is this the darkest before dawn? Time is running out before both sides can agree to extend the transition period beyond year-end, and perhaps the last-minute public squabble will be replaced by intense videoconferences to reach an accord. However, the current lack of bonhomie is adding to pressure on the pound.
Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indexes for May bounced from April's devastating figures and even exceeded expectations. The manufacturing PMI jumped from32.6 to 40.6 and the services PMI more than doubled from 13.4 to 27.8 points. It is essential to note that any score under 50 represents contraction. Read more...
GBP/USD bounces off lows, climbs further beyond 1.2200 mark post-UK PMIs
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit recovered around 25-30 pips following the release of UK PMIs.
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Thursday and extended the overnight pullback from the vicinity of the 1.2300 mark. The mentioned level coincides with 100-day SMA, which has been acting as a key hurdle over the past two trading session and kept a lid on the GBP/USD pair's recovery from multi-week lows set earlier this week.
The British pound was being weighed down by the fact that the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey – while testifying before the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday – did not rule out the possibility of negative interest rates. Adding to this, a softer risk tone benefitted the US dollar's safe-haven status and exerted some additional pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2241
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.224
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.235
|Daily SMA50
|1.2283
|Daily SMA100
|1.2641
|Daily SMA200
|1.2665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2288
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2222
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2344
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower amid intensifying US-Sino tensions, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, down from the highs. Rising Sino-American tensions are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. Eurozone flash PMIs are mixed with Germany's manufacturing PMI missing expectations.
GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.22 after UK PMIs beat expectations and bounced more than expected. BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar.
US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?
The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.
Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD
XAU/USD comes under some selling pressure on Thursday amid a pickup in the Dollar demand. The pullback seemed unaffected by softer risk tone amid worsening US-China relations.
WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally
Having hit the highest level in two months at 34.48, WTI (July futures on Nymex) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation, as the buyers gather pace for the next push higher.