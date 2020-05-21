Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD - Bailey blinks, Brexit bonhomie ebbs, breakdown coming?

GBPUSD Could Struggle To Breakout Above 1.2271

GBPUSD is maintaining a steady pace as the recent rally has pushed price to the technical resistance area of 1.2271.

The strong hidden divergence on the Stochastics points to a possible correction lower.

Given that GBPUSD has formed a bottom near 1.2100, this could be the downside in the currency pair.

But, we expect price action to remain range-bound within 1.2271 and 1.2100 in the short term. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bailey blinks, Brexit bonhomie ebbs, breakdown coming?

Under active review" – In typical British understatement, negative interest rates now seem imminent. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, also told MPs that he had changed his opinion on the topic during the pandemic. The governor's change of heart weighed on sterling, which was unable to take advantage of the dollar's decline on Wednesday.

Another adverse development is the growing row in Brexit talks. Michel Barnier, the Chief EU negotiator, said that the recent British tone is undermining trust. The French statesman responded to his UK counterpart's claim that Brussels was offering a "low-quality deal."

Is this the darkest before dawn? Time is running out before both sides can agree to extend the transition period beyond year-end, and perhaps the last-minute public squabble will be replaced by intense videoconferences to reach an accord. However, the current lack of bonhomie is adding to pressure on the pound.

Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indexes for May bounced from April's devastating figures and even exceeded expectations. The manufacturing PMI jumped from32.6 to 40.6 and the services PMI more than doubled from 13.4 to 27.8 points. It is essential to note that any score under 50 represents contraction. Read more...

GBP/USD bounces off lows, climbs further beyond 1.2200 mark post-UK PMIs

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit recovered around 25-30 pips following the release of UK PMIs.

The pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Thursday and extended the overnight pullback from the vicinity of the 1.2300 mark. The mentioned level coincides with 100-day SMA, which has been acting as a key hurdle over the past two trading session and kept a lid on the GBP/USD pair's recovery from multi-week lows set earlier this week.

The British pound was being weighed down by the fact that the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey – while testifying before the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday – did not rule out the possibility of negative interest rates. Adding to this, a softer risk tone benefitted the US dollar's safe-haven status and exerted some additional pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...