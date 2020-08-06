Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD backwind from the BoE to continue pushing the pound higher

GBP/SUD sits near 5-month tops, above mid-1.3100s ahead of US data

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the 1.3170 region, just below five-month tops set earlier this Thursday.

The pair added to the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The early uptick was supported by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which dropped to a new two-year low amid doubts about the US economic recovery. Read more...

GBP/USD: Backwind from the BoE to continue pushing the pound higher

US jobless claims, fiscal stimulus talks and Non-Farm Payrolls tensions are in play while GBP/USD has hit 1.3183, the highest since March, amid an upbeat message from the BoE, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam informs.

Key quotes: "The negative message on sub-zero borrowing costs is boosting the pound. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the BoE, has told reporters not to think that the BoE is about to use negative rates, following other positive developments in the bank's ‘Super Thursday.' The BoE reduced its contraction forecast for 2020 to -9.5% from 14% beforehand and also noted that high-frequency indicators are pointing to robust spending. While the bank refrained from hinting about new bond-buying and repeated that risks are skewed to the downside, Bailey and his colleagues are seeing the glass half full." Read more...

GBP/USD to test March high at 1.32 on a break above the 1.3183 daily high

GBP/USD is approaching daily highs at 1.3183 as Thursday's 4-hour chart is pointing to room for more gains, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.

Key quotes: "The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart is still below 70 – outside overbought conditions and allowing bulls to squeeze more gains. Momentum remains positive and GBP/USD is holding above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages." Read more...