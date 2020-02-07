Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD back in low 1.29s, giving back a premature bid in the 1.30s

GBP underperformed overnight and cable was falling from 1.3000 to 1.2921 – for a six-week low. In Asia, we have seen minimal price action with the pair oscillating between 1.2924/36. 

The US dollar remains top dog in the FX space and the pound has continued to feel the pressures following the Bank of England rally correction which gathered pace below 1.3150 and on to break below the 1.30 handle twice to settle in the depths of the 1.29 handle at the end of the week. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2938
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.2925
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3045
Daily SMA50 1.308
Daily SMA100 1.2894
Daily SMA200 1.2695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3004
Previous Daily Low 1.2921
Previous Weekly High 1.3207
Previous Weekly Low 1.2974
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2953
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2972
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2867
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2979
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3062

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Nearing December’s low, bearish

The GBP/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive week, trading at the time being near a fresh 2020 low established at 1.2921. As most major pairs, GBP/USD spent the first half of the day in consolidative mode, hovering the 1.3000 level, with the decline accelerating after Wall Street’s opening amid renewed dollar’s demand.  Meanwhile, the market’s main concern is the UK’s ability to clinch a deal with the EU before year-end.

