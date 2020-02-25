Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD awaits month-end flow positioning into key events in March

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Multiple upside barriers to check recent recovery
GBP/USD rises 0.11% to 1.2942 by the press time of early Tuesday. The pair retraces the previous day’s losses while heading towards the near-term key resistances. Though, a higher number of the upside barriers will challenge the optimists.
Among them, a one-week-old falling trend line at 1.2952 and another one declining from January 31, near 1.2985, hold the key to the pair’s run-up towards 200-bar SMA level of 1.3013.
GBP/USD awaits month-end flow positioning into key events in March
GBP/USD has been trading between a low of 1.2886 and 1.2954, slightly down on the day by 0.22% and despite the US dollar sliding into the lows of the 99 handle. At this juncture, it's all bout March and month-end flows could be one to watch as traders position ahead of key events.
First of all, the US dollar has been taking up the headlines, besides the coronavirus, and has been in a whisker of the psychological 100 handle in the DXY index (heavily weighted to the euro). The slide came on Friday following dismal US data having pushed higher for a fourth consecutive week in long futures positioning.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2928
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2989
|Daily SMA50
|1.3036
|Daily SMA100
|1.2967
|Daily SMA200
|1.2696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2958
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2887
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2849
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2931
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2853
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.282
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2995
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3032
