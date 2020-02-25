Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD awaits month-end flow positioning into key events in March

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Multiple upside barriers to check recent recovery

GBP/USD rises 0.11% to 1.2942 by the press time of early Tuesday. The pair retraces the previous day’s losses while heading towards the near-term key resistances. Though, a higher number of the upside barriers will challenge the optimists.

Among them, a one-week-old falling trend line at 1.2952 and another one declining from January 31, near 1.2985, hold the key to the pair’s run-up towards 200-bar SMA level of 1.3013.

GBP/USD awaits month-end flow positioning into key events in March

GBP/USD has been trading between a low of 1.2886 and 1.2954, slightly down on the day by 0.22% and despite the US dollar sliding into the lows of the 99 handle. At this juncture, it's all bout March and month-end flows could be one to watch as traders position ahead of key events. 

First of all, the US dollar has been taking up the headlines, besides the coronavirus, and has been in a whisker of the psychological 100 handle in the DXY index (heavily weighted to the euro). The slide came on Friday following dismal US data having pushed higher for a fourth consecutive week in long futures positioning.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2962
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.2928
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2989
Daily SMA50 1.3036
Daily SMA100 1.2967
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2958
Previous Daily Low 1.2887
Previous Weekly High 1.3054
Previous Weekly Low 1.2849
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2931
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2891
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2853
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.282
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2961
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2995
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3032

 


AUD/USD: Major correction on the cards according to momentum divergence

AUD/USD: Major correction on the cards according to momentum divergence

AUD/USD reached the lowest low in a decade and following an 8-year run to the downside, it could be time for a healthy correction. The spot's momentum divergence with the price is compelling. The Aussie, currently, looks to close the bearish opening gap near 0.6625 region. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak amid risk rebound

USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak amid risk rebound

USD/JPY recovers from the four-day low, S&P 500 Futures rise 1.0%. Recent coronavirus updates favor risk reset. The economic calendar regains its importance but COVID-19 will keep the driver’s seat.

USD/JPY News

S&P 500 futures rebound in sync with US Treasury yields, gold corrects - Risk reset?

S&P 500 futures rebound in sync with US Treasury yields, gold corrects - Risk reset?

Markets are seeing a bit of a risk recovery after Monday’s blood bath across the financial markets, as the fast-spreading coronavirus reared its ugly head outside China, in Italy, South Korea and Iran and prompted a massive flight to safety.

Read more

Gold stalls correction from seven-year high, back around $1660

Gold stalls correction from seven-year high, back around $1660

Gold stalls its correction from a seven-year high of $1689.40 and looks to resume its recent bullish momentum amid persisting coronavirus concerns and risk-off trading in the Asian equities. The safe-haven has reversed from daily lows to now trade around $1660 levels. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

