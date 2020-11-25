Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD awaits Brexit updates

GBP/USD consolidates within pennant above 1.3350 as sterling awaits Brexit updates

GBP/USD closed Tuesday trade with gains of a little over 30 pips or just shy of 0.3% amid broadly soft US dollar conditions. The pair currently trades just above 1.3350.

For the first time in a long time, it was all was very quiet in terms of Brexit news flow on Tuesday, aside from UK Minister Michael Gove reiterating his usual stance that the EU needs to move for there to be a deal. As things stand right now, UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are supposedly supposed to be talking at some point later in the week, with the PM seeing the conversation as an opportunity to push a deal over the line.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit hopes keep underpinning sterling

The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive day as broad optimism, and Brexit hopes continue to underpin the sterling, although it´s ending the day with modest gains. Trade talks between the EU and the UK extended into this week, and while weekend news suggested progress, nothing has been confirmed yet.

BOE’s Jonathan Haskel was on the wires this Tuesday and referred to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, indicating that both could affect the central bank’s outlook for 2021. He added that policymakers “have plenty” to do in terms of policy firepower. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data this Wednesday.

