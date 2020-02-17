Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD awaits Brexit clues to stay above 1.3000 after Friday’s Dragonfly Doji

GBP/USD stays modestly weak around 1.3045/50 while heading into the London open on Monday. While pessimism surrounding the upcoming Brexit talks have been weighing over the pair, US dollar pullback and an absence of major catalysts keep the traders calm off-late.

The UK diplomats continue to ignore the global events and raise speculations of being introvert after Brexit. “Britain is usually a prominent presence at the annual conference in Bavaria, where this year France’s President Emmanuel Macron, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi gathered to discuss issues from transatlantic defense co-operation to the security challenges posed by China and the impact of big tech on elections,” FT said recently.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3045
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3048
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3026
Daily SMA50 1.3071
Daily SMA100 1.2929
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3064
Previous Daily Low 1.3001
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.304
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3011
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2974
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3075
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3101
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3138

 

GBPUSD Charts – Consolidation ahead of next major upside extension

The market has seen a recovery out from the lowest levels since 2016, with the price now pushing back above the weekly Ichimoku cloud to signal a bullish structural shift. Ultimately, only back below the 1.2500 handle would compromise the newly established constructive medium and longer-term outlook. Next key resistance comes in the form of the monthly high from September 2017 at 1.3658, with setbacks expected to be well supported ahead of 1.2800.

