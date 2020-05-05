Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD awaits a catalyst from BoE forecasts at this week's MPC meeting

GBP/USD continuation

Bullish: Currently we are at 1.2463 almost back in a channel in a range. We are looking to continue to the ATR target @ 1.2570 and then to the range top @ 1.2650. Look for a reaction there. The Average Daily True Range (ATR) for the pair currently is 128 pips. WATCH THE USDX for more clues.

GBP/USD downside risks prevail ahead of BoE this week

GBP/USD is currently trading around 1.2440 and flat on the day in a lacklustre Tuesday in markets as sights are set on bigger events later this week. GBP/USD has ranged between a low of 1.2420 and a high of 1.2483 on the day, however, has been very uneventful in the New York session, so far.

Markets don't really know what to make of the recent escalations in the US and Chinese stand-off. It comes at a time where COVID-19 has forced governments and central banks around the world to respond with a fiscal and monetary easing of historical dimensions. The initial risk-off at the start of the week has all but been reversed in the financial and commodities markets – (S&P +1.90%, CRB Index +4.25%).

