Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attack on 1.40 coming?

Trading GBP/USD ahead of US ADP employment change news
The Great Britain Pound (GBP) inched higher against the U.S. Dollar (USD) on Wednesday (August 04, 2021), increasing the price of the GBPUSD to more than 1.3900, ahead of the release of U.S. ADP Employment Change news.
As of this writing, the GBPUSD strengthens around 1.3927. If the price keeps increasing, the pair might face some resistance near the listed price levels. On the downside, the pair might face some support near the listed price levels. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Attack on 1.40 coming? Upbeat UK data supports gains, US figures eyed
One step down, now two steps up? GBP/USD has been making its way higher after retreating from the peak earlier on, and this upswing has a solid base.
UK COVID-19 cases have extended their decline, and seem to be on the verge of breaking below the 20,000 infections/day barrier. They stood at 50,000 several weeks ago. Despite the increase in deaths from the deadly disease, it seems that Britain's reopening had little effect on spreading the virus. Read more...
GBP/USD holds steady near weekly tops, just below mid-1.3900s
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near weekly tops, just below mid-1.3900s.
The pair built on the previous day's rebound from the 1.3875 support area and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The British pound remained well supported by the optimism over the declining trend of new COVID-19 cases in the UK. Bulls further took cues from an upward revision of the UK Services PMI for July. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3932
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3822
|Daily SMA50
|1.3937
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3744
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3939
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3882
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3984
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3737
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3903
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3885
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3855
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3942
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
