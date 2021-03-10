Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at the mercy of bond buyers, bears ready to take over

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 200-hour SMA

The surge of the GBP/USD found resistance in the 200-hour simple moving average, which caused a retracement down. By the middle of Wednesday's GMT trading hours, the rate was once again approaching the resistance of the SMA.

In the case of the SMA being passed, the pair could reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3982. If the pivot point does not provide resistance, the GBP/USD could reach the 1.4000 mark. Note that the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3881 did not impact the rate during this week. Due to that reason the weekly R1 might do the same. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound at the mercy of bond buyers, bears ready to take over

"Trust your gut" – the words of former Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan regarding the royal scandal are controversial but may resonate with many cable traders that follow their instincts when the technical picture is murky like now. However, fundamentals provide a clearer path of action that requires no reliance on inner organs. 

US Treasury yields remain the overwhelming driver of the dollar and all currency pairs including the greenback. The next move for ten-year bonds – the global benchmark – heavily depends on Wednesday's auction of such debt. With yields hovering around 1.55% at the time of writing, it would be fair to say that a climb above 1.60% is dollar positive and a drop under 1.50% is adverse for the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD climbs back above 1.3900 mark, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 65-70 pips from intraday lows and jumped back above the 1.3900 mark during the first half of the European session.

Following an early slide to the 1.3845 region, the pair attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and turned positive for the second consecutive session. The underlying bullish sentiment – as depicted by a fresh leg up in the equity markets – weighed on the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to regain positive traction. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3869
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.3893
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3935
Daily SMA50 1.3769
Daily SMA100 1.3521
Daily SMA200 1.3183
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3926
Previous Daily Low 1.3802
Previous Weekly High 1.4017
Previous Weekly Low 1.3779
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3849
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.375
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3697
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3945
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3997
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4068

 

