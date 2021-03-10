Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at the mercy of bond buyers, bears ready to take over

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 200-hour SMA

The surge of the GBP/USD found resistance in the 200-hour simple moving average, which caused a retracement down. By the middle of Wednesday's GMT trading hours, the rate was once again approaching the resistance of the SMA.

In the case of the SMA being passed, the pair could reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3982. If the pivot point does not provide resistance, the GBP/USD could reach the 1.4000 mark. Note that the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3881 did not impact the rate during this week. Due to that reason the weekly R1 might do the same. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound at the mercy of bond buyers, bears ready to take over

"Trust your gut" – the words of former Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan regarding the royal scandal are controversial but may resonate with many cable traders that follow their instincts when the technical picture is murky like now. However, fundamentals provide a clearer path of action that requires no reliance on inner organs.

US Treasury yields remain the overwhelming driver of the dollar and all currency pairs including the greenback. The next move for ten-year bonds – the global benchmark – heavily depends on Wednesday's auction of such debt. With yields hovering around 1.55% at the time of writing, it would be fair to say that a climb above 1.60% is dollar positive and a drop under 1.50% is adverse for the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD climbs back above 1.3900 mark, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 65-70 pips from intraday lows and jumped back above the 1.3900 mark during the first half of the European session.

Following an early slide to the 1.3845 region, the pair attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and turned positive for the second consecutive session. The underlying bullish sentiment – as depicted by a fresh leg up in the equity markets – weighed on the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to regain positive traction. Read more...