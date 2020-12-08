Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at risk of falling further

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 200-bar EMA around mid-1.3300s

GBP/USD drops to 1.3354, down 0.18% intraday, amid the early Asian trading on Tuesday. The cable slumped to the lowest since November 19 the previous day before bouncing off 1.3224. However, failures to keep the corrective bounce join bearish MACD to keep the GBP/USD sellers hopeful.

Hence, the current selling pressure eyes re-test of the 200-bar EMA, near 1.3230 now. Though, any further downside will not hesitate to challenge November 12 low close to the 1.3100 round-figure.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit talks reaching a zenith as there’s no time left

Brexit-related headlines took their toll on GBP/USD, as the pair plunged to 1.2323, although later recovered towards the 1.3400 price zone. The pair gapped lower at the weekly opening amid weekend news indicating that the critical issues between the UK and the EU remain unsolved. Early Monday, news indicating that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to pull out from Brexit talks sent the pound nose-diving across the board.

