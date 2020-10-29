Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at risk of falling further

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds one-month ascending trendline

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2994, having hit a low of 1.2916 Wednesday. The daily chart shows the bulls managed to defend the ascending trendline connecting Sept. 23 and Oct. 16 lows on Wednesday despite the coronavirus-induced risk aversion and increased haven demand for the dollar.

However, it is still early to call a bullish revival. That's because both the 14-day relative strength index is biased neutral at 50, while the MACD histogram is looking to crossover into a bearish territory below zero.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit overshadowed by pandemic developments

As fears spurred demand for the greenback, the GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.2916, later recovering to the current 1.2990 price zone. Broad dollar’s strength led the way this Wednesday, as a second wave of coronavirus is hitting Europe hard, the United Kingdom included. The kingdom reported 24,701 new cases and 310 deaths in the last 24 hours, with new restrictions imminent. In the Brexit front, the impasse continues. Talks are underway, although there are no reports on progress.

