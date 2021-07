Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at fresh five-month lows and bearish

GBP/USD has tumbled to a three-month low amid growing covid concerns . This "pingdemic" as the British press dubbed it threatens the normal work of shops and supermarkets just as the country is supposed to celebrate "Freedom Day." Almost all covid-related regulations have expired at midnight, opening the door to a return to normal. However, isolations, high cases – and the risk of an explosion of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are weighing heavily on sterling. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3655, a level that was last seen in February 2021 . The dollar benefited from its safe-haven condition, while the pound suffered from Brexit woes. News over the weekend suggested that the UK will demand the EU more flexibility over the Northern Ireland Protocol. UK Brexit Minister David Frost is said to be preparing an announcement on the matter this week . When asked about the protocol, Frost said that it will always have to be a treaty due to the special situation of Northern Ireland. Read more...

GBP/USD dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 1.3661, reaching the lowest intraday level since February. It then trimmed losses, rebounding toward 1.3700. It remains in negative territory, down almost a hundred pips, about to post the lowest close since March, below the 200-day moving average. Risk aversion weighed on the sterling. Global markets are having the worst day of the year so far . European indices dropped 3% on average and in Wall Street, the Dow Jones drops 2.10%. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.