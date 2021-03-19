Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at crossroads and is set to turn south on vaccine snag

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3913.. Although cable gained to 1.3977 at Asian open, then rose to 1.4001 at European open y'day on cross-buying in sterling, price then fell to 1.3897 in NY after BoE's dovish hold b4 recovering to 1.3952.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3779 in Mar signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3636, then twd 1.3566 is envisasaged. Only abv 1.4017 signals 1st leg of correction over, risks 1.4120/30. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling at crossroads and is set to turn south on vaccine snag
"A technical issue" – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained a delay in immunization doses manufactured in India. Whether it is indeed a production or shipping problem or rather a vaccine nationalism is unlikely to matter to markets.
One of sterling's critical drivers has been the UK's rapid campaign to protect its population. While some 38% of Brits have received one jab, only a few have been administered the second dose, and a delay may derail the exit from the current lockdown. In addition, the clashes with the EU are unhelpful either. Read more...
GBP/USD edges higher to mid-1.3900s, lacks follow-through
The USD witnessed some selling during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair back above mid-1.3900s, or fresh daily tops in the last hour.
A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields from over one-year high of 1.754% touched in the previous session exerted some pressure on the US dollar. This, in turn, assisted the GBP/USD pair to stall the overnight rejection slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark and regain traction on the last trading day of the week. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3933
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3924
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3953
|Daily SMA50
|1.3813
|Daily SMA100
|1.3584
|Daily SMA200
|1.3228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4002
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3897
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4005
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3937
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3962
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3881
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4089
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.19 as US yields fall off highs
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.19 as US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%, carrying the dollar down with them. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.