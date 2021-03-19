Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at crossroads and is set to turn south on vaccine snag

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3913.. Although cable gained to 1.3977 at Asian open, then rose to 1.4001 at European open y'day on cross-buying in sterling, price then fell to 1.3897 in NY after BoE's dovish hold b4 recovering to 1.3952.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3779 in Mar signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3636, then twd 1.3566 is envisasaged. Only abv 1.4017 signals 1st leg of correction over, risks 1.4120/30. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling at crossroads and is set to turn south on vaccine snag

"A technical issue" – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained a delay in immunization doses manufactured in India. Whether it is indeed a production or shipping problem or rather a vaccine nationalism is unlikely to matter to markets.

One of sterling's critical drivers has been the UK's rapid campaign to protect its population. While some 38% of Brits have received one jab, only a few have been administered the second dose, and a delay may derail the exit from the current lockdown. In addition, the clashes with the EU are unhelpful either. Read more...

GBP/USD edges higher to mid-1.3900s, lacks follow-through

The USD witnessed some selling during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair back above mid-1.3900s, or fresh daily tops in the last hour.

A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields from over one-year high of 1.754% touched in the previous session exerted some pressure on the US dollar. This, in turn, assisted the GBP/USD pair to stall the overnight rejection slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark and regain traction on the last trading day of the week. Read more...