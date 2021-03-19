Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at crossroads and is set to turn south on vaccine snag

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3913.. Although cable gained to 1.3977 at Asian open, then rose to 1.4001 at European open y'day on cross-buying in sterling, price then fell to 1.3897 in NY after BoE's dovish hold b4 recovering to 1.3952.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3779 in Mar signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3636, then twd 1.3566 is envisasaged. Only abv 1.4017 signals 1st leg of correction over, risks 1.4120/30. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling at crossroads and is set to turn south on vaccine snag

"A technical issue" – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained a delay in immunization doses manufactured in India. Whether it is indeed a production or shipping problem or rather a vaccine nationalism is unlikely to matter to markets.

One of sterling's critical drivers has been the UK's rapid campaign to protect its population. While some 38% of Brits have received one jab, only a few have been administered the second dose, and a delay may derail the exit from the current lockdown. In addition, the clashes with the EU are unhelpful either. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD edges higher to mid-1.3900s, lacks follow-through

The USD witnessed some selling during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair back above mid-1.3900s, or fresh daily tops in the last hour.

A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields from over one-year high of 1.754% touched in the previous session exerted some pressure on the US dollar. This, in turn, assisted the GBP/USD pair to stall the overnight rejection slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark and regain traction on the last trading day of the week. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3933
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.3924
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3953
Daily SMA50 1.3813
Daily SMA100 1.3584
Daily SMA200 1.3228
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4002
Previous Daily Low 1.3897
Previous Weekly High 1.4005
Previous Weekly Low 1.38
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3937
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3962
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3881
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3837
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3985
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4045
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4089

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off 1.19 as US yields fall off highs

EUR/USD bounces off 1.19 as US yields fall off highs

EUR/USD has bounced off 1.19 as US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%, carrying the dollar down with them. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness

GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.

Gold News

Cardano targets $2.30 next

Cardano targets $2.30 next

Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.

Read more

Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed

Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed

Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures