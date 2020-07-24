Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ascending wedge pattern ready to break 1.2750

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls not ready to give up despite fears of no-deal Brexit

The GBP/USD pair continued with its two-way price action on Thursday, albeit remained well within a three-day-old trading range. The intraday downfall was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the British pound amid renewed worries about a no-deal Brexit. The latest round of negotiations in London ended this Thursday. Both the UK and the EU said that talks remain at a stalemate and they were still some way off reaching a post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator accused the UK government of being “unwilling to break the deadlock” and warned that a Brexit deal is “unlikely”.

Meanwhile, Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that they will not achieve the goal of striking a preliminary agreement by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's July deadline. Frost further added that the UK should be prepared for all scenarios for the end of the transition period on December 31, including the possibility that a deal will not be reached. Read More...

GBP/USD ascending wedge pattern ready to break 1.2750

The GBP/USD is finding support at the trend lines and 144 ema close. The bulls remain in control but a break above the Wizz 7 level remains critical.

The GBP/USD bullish breakout needs a candle close above 1.2775 to confirm the upside. But also a bounce at support could take place again before the uptrend continues. The main target of a breakout is aiming at Wizz 8 level at 1.2920. The current chart pattern resembles an ascending wedge pattern, which is a bullish formation. A break below at 1.2650 makes the bullish outlook less likely (red x). Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Can Brits' buying defy the downbeat global mood? Bulls seem undeterred

Put your mask on – that is the message from UK health officials to the public as new regulation comes into force. As Brits' breaths are held back by these coverings, will cable's rise also be capped? Encouraging consumption data may move sterling higher.

UK Retail Sales jumped by 13.9% in June, beating estimates and sending yearly levels to -1.6%, also exceeding estimates. The upbeat consumption is attributed to the gradual reopening of the economy, deferred expenditure, and also the government's furlough scheme which has kept incomes high. Read More...