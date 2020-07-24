Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ascending wedge pattern ready to break 1.2750

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls not ready to give up despite fears of no-deal Brexit
The GBP/USD pair continued with its two-way price action on Thursday, albeit remained well within a three-day-old trading range. The intraday downfall was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the British pound amid renewed worries about a no-deal Brexit. The latest round of negotiations in London ended this Thursday. Both the UK and the EU said that talks remain at a stalemate and they were still some way off reaching a post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator accused the UK government of being “unwilling to break the deadlock” and warned that a Brexit deal is “unlikely”.
Meanwhile, Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that they will not achieve the goal of striking a preliminary agreement by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's July deadline. Frost further added that the UK should be prepared for all scenarios for the end of the transition period on December 31, including the possibility that a deal will not be reached. Read More...
GBP/USD ascending wedge pattern ready to break 1.2750
The GBP/USD is finding support at the trend lines and 144 ema close. The bulls remain in control but a break above the Wizz 7 level remains critical.
The GBP/USD bullish breakout needs a candle close above 1.2775 to confirm the upside. But also a bounce at support could take place again before the uptrend continues. The main target of a breakout is aiming at Wizz 8 level at 1.2920. The current chart pattern resembles an ascending wedge pattern, which is a bullish formation. A break below at 1.2650 makes the bullish outlook less likely (red x). Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Can Brits' buying defy the downbeat global mood? Bulls seem undeterred
Put your mask on – that is the message from UK health officials to the public as new regulation comes into force. As Brits' breaths are held back by these coverings, will cable's rise also be capped? Encouraging consumption data may move sterling higher.
UK Retail Sales jumped by 13.9% in June, beating estimates and sending yearly levels to -1.6%, also exceeding estimates. The upbeat consumption is attributed to the gradual reopening of the economy, deferred expenditure, and also the government's furlough scheme which has kept incomes high. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.