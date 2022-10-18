GBP/USD Analysis: Lacks bullish conviction despite UK budget U-turn, softer USD

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its recent strong gains recorded over the past week or so and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Tuesday. The British pound draws support from the fact that the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt reversed the majority of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor and provided reassurance to markets. Apart from this, some follow-through US dollar selling is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the major. Read more...

GBP/USD: An uptrend will start as soon

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1438, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1778.

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.1438 – 1.1511, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1166 and 1.0937. Read more...

GBP/USD: 1.15 is not realistic without a further round of dollar selling – SocGen

GBP/USD was able to return above 1.14. However, the pair is on the back foot again. Economists at Société Générale believe that cable is unlikely to surpass the 1.15 level.

“Cable is in vicinity to first resistance zone of 1.1495/1.1550 representing the 50-DMA and the 61.8% retracement from August. It is worth noting that the pair has struggled to establish itself beyond this MA since breaking it decisively in February.” Read more...