GBPUSD aims to recapture 1.1600 amid risk-on mood, US CPI remains key ahead

The GBPUSD pair has witnessed the entry of smart money after a corrective move from 1.1600 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable is expected to recapture a weekly high around 1.1600 amid an improvement in investors’ risk appetite. Positive market sentiment is continuously punishing the mighty US dollar index (DXY). The DXY slipped to near 109.35 and registered a fresh seven-week low and three-consecutive bearish trading sessions for the first time in the past two months. S&P500 is having a ball and has been on a winning spree. It seems that expectations for a slowdown in the pace of the rate hike chosen by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are fetching optimism. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1547
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.1511
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1347
Daily SMA50 1.1335
Daily SMA100 1.1687
Daily SMA200 1.2305
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1542
Previous Daily Low 1.1291
Previous Weekly High 1.1614
Previous Weekly Low 1.1147
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1446
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1387
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1354
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1197
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1605
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1699
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1856

 

GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.1500 to stay bullish

GBPUSD has turned south after having registered strong daily gains on Monday. The pair trades below 1.1500 but the near-term technical outlook shows that sellers are struggling to dominate the price action in the short term. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness at the beginning of the week fueled GBPUSD's rally. With Wall Street's main indexes pushing higher after the opening bell, the USD struggled to find demand as a safe haven. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk perception is likely to continue to drive the pair's action. Read more...

AUDUSD eyes an establishment above 0.6500 as risk profile soars, US/China CPI in focus

AUDUSD eyes an establishment above 0.6500 as risk profile soars, US/China CPI in focus

The AUDUSD pair has turned sideways above the psychological resistance of 0.6500 in the early Asian session. In late New York, the asset rebounded after sensing a buying interest of around 0.6480.

AUDUSD News

EURUSD: Bulls take a breather on the way to 1.0150

EURUSD: Bulls take a breather on the way to 1.0150

EURUSD seesaws around 1.0075-80, after refreshing a two-month high, as bulls await fresh clues during Wednesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair remains well on the buyer’s radar inside a bullish chart formation.

EUR/USD News

Gold clings to monthly high above $1,700 amid softer DXY, China, US inflation eyed

Gold clings to monthly high above $1,700 amid softer DXY, China, US inflation eyed

Gold price treads water around $1,712-13, after rising to the one-month high the previous day. That said, the bullion’s inaction during early Wednesday could be linked to the cautious mood amid US Midterm Elections and waiting for China’s inflation data.

Gold News

Bitcoin price loses ground ahead of crucial US Midterm Elections and CPI inflation release

Bitcoin price loses ground ahead of crucial US Midterm Elections and CPI inflation release

The US midterm election have a big chance to move BTC price, with meaningful crypto legislation set to be discussed in the coming months. If US CPI numbers are higher than expected, though, Bitcoin price could nosedive.

Read more

Many, if not most, economists foresee a recession in the United States

Many, if not most, economists foresee a recession in the United States

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio recently said we are not preparing enough for the recession. But now Goldman chief economist Hatzius, who knows a hawk from a handsaw, thinks there is a “very plausible” path to avoiding recession.

Read more

