GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Where next for the pound after the Downing Street debacle

Another down week for the GBP/USD pair, as the high beta currency was thrown under the bus amidst UK political drama, looming recession fears and Brexit concerns. Cable tested levels unseen since March 2020 but managed to recover some ground, with attention now focussed on the UK monthly GDP and the US inflation data due in the week ahead.

Amid a quiet start to a new week, GBP/USD snapped the previous slump and staged a decent comeback, as the US dollar paused its upsurge. The Independence Day holiday in the US kept the dollar bulls sidelined, although the discouraging Brexit news over the weekend checked cable’s rebound. On Sunday, Germany and Ireland told Britain there was no legal or political justification for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to override parts of the current Brexit trade deal with Northern Ireland (NI).

Read more ...

GBP/USD aims an establishment above 1.2050 as focus shifts to US inflation

The GBP/USD pair is aiming northwards as the opening hour is displaying the strength of the pound bulls. The cable is expected to extend its gains after overstepping the critical hurdle of 1.2050 amid exhaustion in the US dollar index (DXY).

The DXY remained vulnerable on Friday as a failure to sustain near the 19-year high of 107.79 resulted in a steep fall. The DXY closed near the critical support of 106.84 and more downside is expected as lower Average Hourly Earnings are warranting a slump in the aggregate demand ahead.

A higher inflation rate in the US economy should be met by higher ‘paychecks’ by the households as lower earnings may force the households to cope with lower consumption and savings.

Read more ...