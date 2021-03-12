Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD are likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday. GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level. On the day, that meant that the pair rallied 0.5% or about 70 pips. Thursday’s solid session means GBP has climbed into third spot in this week’s G10 performance table, up 1.1% on the week versus the US dollar and only lagging the Aussie (up 1.5%) and NOK (up 1.6%).

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3991 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.3992 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3948 Daily SMA50 1.3781 Daily SMA100 1.3538 Daily SMA200 1.3197 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3996 Previous Daily Low 1.3919 Previous Weekly High 1.4017 Previous Weekly Low 1.3779 Previous Monthly High 1.4243 Previous Monthly Low 1.3566 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3966 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3948 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3942 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3892 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3866 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4019 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4046 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4095

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls poised to challenge the 1.4000 mark

A weaker dollar helped GBP/USD reach 1.3986, its highest for this week, with the pair holding on to gains at the end of the American session. The pair surged on the back of sub-1.50% 10-year Treasury yields, as the latter fell to 1.475% ahead of the opening. The greenback remained under pressure despite the latter recovered to 1.52%.

