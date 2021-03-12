Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped
GBP/USD are likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday. GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level. On the day, that meant that the pair rallied 0.5% or about 70 pips. Thursday’s solid session means GBP has climbed into third spot in this week’s G10 performance table, up 1.1% on the week versus the US dollar and only lagging the Aussie (up 1.5%) and NOK (up 1.6%).
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3991
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3948
|Daily SMA50
|1.3781
|Daily SMA100
|1.3538
|Daily SMA200
|1.3197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3996
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4046
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4095
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls poised to challenge the 1.4000 mark
A weaker dollar helped GBP/USD reach 1.3986, its highest for this week, with the pair holding on to gains at the end of the American session. The pair surged on the back of sub-1.50% 10-year Treasury yields, as the latter fell to 1.475% ahead of the opening. The greenback remained under pressure despite the latter recovered to 1.52%.
