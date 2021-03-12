Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD are likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday. GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level. On the day, that meant that the pair rallied 0.5% or about 70 pips. Thursday’s solid session means GBP has climbed into third spot in this week’s G10 performance table, up 1.1% on the week versus the US dollar and only lagging the Aussie (up 1.5%) and NOK (up 1.6%).

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3991
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.3992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3948
Daily SMA50 1.3781
Daily SMA100 1.3538
Daily SMA200 1.3197
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3996
Previous Daily Low 1.3919
Previous Weekly High 1.4017
Previous Weekly Low 1.3779
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3966
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3948
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3942
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3892
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4019
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4095

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls poised to challenge the 1.4000 mark

A weaker dollar helped GBP/USD reach 1.3986, its highest for this week, with the pair holding on to gains at the end of the American session. The pair surged on the back of sub-1.50% 10-year Treasury yields, as the latter fell to 1.475% ahead of the opening. The greenback remained under pressure despite the latter recovered to 1.52%.

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle

EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.

Gold News

Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact

Binance Coin price broke out of a continuation pattern in the last few hours, surging by more than 12%. The gains were quickly erased after BNB got rejected at a crucial resistance barrier. Regardless, the recent erratic price behavior does not negate the bullish outlook. 

SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS

Shares in SOS continue to struggle, having retreated from highs of nearly $16 in February. Shares in SOS are currently trading at $6.40 up 1.2% in Thursday's regular session. 

