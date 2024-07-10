Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances steadily above 1.2800 on BoE’s Pill remarks

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Advances steadily above 1.2800 on BoE’s Pill remarks

The Pound Sterling resumed its uptrend on Wednesday and rallied sharply on Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill's remarks that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) should be cautious in seeing a single piece of data as a trigger for policy reassessment. Hence, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2842, posting gains of 0.44%. Read More...

Pound Sterling gains on firm Fed rate cut prospects, US Inflation in focus

The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) in Wednesday’s American session after a mild correction from almost a four-week high of 1.2850 this week. The broader appeal of the GBP/USD pair remains firm amid strong speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates during the September meeting. Read More...

GBP/USD remains below 1.2800 ahead of second testimony by Fed’s Powell

GBP/USD remains tepid for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.2780 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The decline of the GBP/USD pair can be attributed to the strengthening US Dollar (USD), which has gained momentum following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the US Congress on Tuesday. Powell acknowledged improving inflation data but reiterated the Fed's cautious stance. Read More...
 
 
EUR/USD keeps the bullish stance near 1.0830 on Powell's testimonty

EUR/USD keeps the bullish stance near 1.0830 on Powell’s testimonty

The selling bias in the Greenback remains unchanged and prompts EUR/USD to advance modestly to the vicinity of 1.0830 amidst the second testimony by Chair Powell.

GBP/USD flirts with monthly peaks near 1.2840 on Powell

GBP/USD flirts with monthly peaks near 1.2840 on Powell

The tepid decline in the US Dollar seems to bolster the risk-linked galaxy and encourages GBP/USD to revisit the area of monthly highs around the 1.2830 as Powell’s second testimony to Congress is under way.

Gold looking to challenge the $2,400 mark

Gold looking to challenge the $2,400 mark

Gold prices maintain their modestly positive position around the $2,380 per ounce troy, on the back of the resumption of fresh selling pressure in the US Dollar.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple climb higher, beat mid-week slump even as selling pressure persists

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple climb higher, beat mid-week slump even as selling pressure persists

Bitcoin trades above $58,000 on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of positive inflows in Spot ETFs this week. Ethereum trades above psychological resistance at $3,000.

Softer-than-expected June inflation continues to bolster the case for easing in China

Softer-than-expected June inflation continues to bolster the case for easing in China

China’s CPI inflation slowed to a 3-month low of 0.2% YoY in June on softer-than-expected non-pork food prices but remained in positive territory for the fifth consecutive month.

