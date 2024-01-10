Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances modestly post BoE’s Bailey speech

GBP/USD advances modestly post BoE’s Bailey speech ahead of US CPI data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) registers decent gains of 0.13% against the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session after reaching a daily low of 1.2670. Investors bracing for the Bank of England’s (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech, along with the release of US inflation data on Thursday, keeps price action within familiar levels. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2724. Read More...

Pound Sterling struggles to recovery further ahead of BoE Bailey's speech

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers its early losses despite uncertainty over the Bank of England’s (BoE) restrictive monetary policy stance persists due to deepening risks of a technical recession in the United Kingdom. The GBP/USD pair manages to get a firm-footing ahead of the United States inflation data for December. Read More...

GBP/USD remains above 1.2700 despite risk aversion mood, awaits BoE Bailey’s speech

GBP/USD is in focus as it hovers around 1.2710 during the Asian session on Wednesday. After a recent dip that interrupted a four-day winning streak, the Pound Sterling (GBP) found support against the US Dollar (USD). The improved market risk appetite, driven by comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) members speculating about potential rate cuts by the end of 2024, contributed to a weaker US Dollar. However, a sudden shift in sentiment towards risk aversion added pressure, impacting the GBP/USD pair. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2742
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.2704
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2702
Daily SMA50 1.2566
Daily SMA100 1.2447
Daily SMA200 1.2541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2765
Previous Daily Low 1.269
Previous Weekly High 1.2771
Previous Weekly Low 1.2611
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2718
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2736
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2674
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2644
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2599
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.275
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2795
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2825

 

 

 
