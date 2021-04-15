Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advanced on the broad dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye failure at critical daily/weekly resistance
GBP/USD has formed a compelling case for the downside where technicals meet the positing data bias. Futures positions are weakening in long cable and the longer-term technicals are also bearish. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the bearish market structures:
GBP/USD Forecast: No follow-through beyond 1.3800
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3808 at the beginning of the day but turned south and bottomed at 1.3750. There was no particular catalyst behind such a decline but persistent concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The UK is considering not using it in people under 30 years, which may delay the country’s reopening plans. Additionally, soft GBP figures released on Tuesday supported the idea of a slower economic comeback in the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
