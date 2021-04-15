Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advanced on the broad dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye failure at critical daily/weekly resistance

GBP/USD has formed a compelling case for the downside where technicals meet the positing data bias. Futures positions are weakening in long cable and the longer-term technicals are also bearish. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the bearish market structures:

GBP/USD Forecast: No follow-through beyond 1.3800

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3808 at the beginning of the day but turned south and bottomed at 1.3750. There was no particular catalyst behind such a decline but persistent concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The UK is considering not using it in people under 30 years, which may delay the country’s reopening plans. Additionally, soft GBP figures released on Tuesday supported the idea of a slower economic comeback in the country.

