Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advanced for a third consecutive week

GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3300 as Brexit optimism joins virus treatment hopes

GBP/USD refreshes intraday high to 1.3298 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The pair recently gained bids as the market turns optimistic concerning the Brexit deal and the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. However, challenges to the Fed’s emergency programs and the rising virus figures in the northern hemisphere challenge the pair bulls.

The UK Times cites an anonymous British government source to suggest that there are increasing expectations of a deal. The Sky follows the suit while citing the European Union’s (EU) side while indicating 95% chances of a Brexit deal. However, the piece also mentioned increased uncertainty over the key issues like fisheries, governance and competition rules that highlight the anxiety.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3322 Today Daily Change 0.0029 Today Daily Change % 0.22 Today daily open 1.3293 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3119 Daily SMA50 1.2999 Daily SMA100 1.2982 Daily SMA200 1.2719 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3298 Previous Daily Low 1.3247 Previous Weekly High 1.3312 Previous Weekly Low 1.3166 Previous Monthly High 1.3177 Previous Monthly Low 1.282 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3278 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3266 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3261 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3228 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.321 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3312 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.333 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3362

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls lead on Brexit talks progress

The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, finishing the last one a handful of pips below the 1.3300 threshold. Turmoil in the US has kept the dollar under pressure, while the pound was underpinned by Brexit hopes. Talks between the UK and the EU were disrupted after an EU negotiator tested positive for coronavirus but resumed virtually shortly afterwards. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that “better progress” was made, although she added that “there are still quite some metres to the finish line.” Market talks suggest that an announcement could be made this week.

Read More ...