Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advanced for a third consecutive week

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3300 as Brexit optimism joins virus treatment hopes

GBP/USD refreshes intraday high to 1.3298 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The pair recently gained bids as the market turns optimistic concerning the Brexit deal and the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. However, challenges to the Fed’s emergency programs and the rising virus figures in the northern hemisphere challenge the pair bulls.

The UK Times cites an anonymous British government source to suggest that there are increasing expectations of a deal. The Sky follows the suit while citing the European Union’s (EU) side while indicating 95% chances of a Brexit deal. However, the piece also mentioned increased uncertainty over the key issues like fisheries, governance and competition rules that highlight the anxiety.

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3322
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.3293
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3119
Daily SMA50 1.2999
Daily SMA100 1.2982
Daily SMA200 1.2719
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3298
Previous Daily Low 1.3247
Previous Weekly High 1.3312
Previous Weekly Low 1.3166
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3278
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3266
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3261
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3228
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.321
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3312
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.333
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3362

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls lead on Brexit talks progress

The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, finishing the last one a handful of pips below the 1.3300 threshold. Turmoil in the US has kept the dollar under pressure, while the pound was underpinned by Brexit hopes. Talks between the UK and the EU were disrupted after an EU negotiator tested positive for coronavirus but resumed virtually shortly afterwards. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that “better progress” was made, although she added that “there are still quite some metres to the finish line.”  Market talks suggest that an announcement could be made this week.

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends gains above 0.7300 amid vaccine optimism

AUD/USD extends gains above 0.7300 amid vaccine optimism

AUD/USD picks up fresh bids, extending gains above 0.7300, as the bulls cheer the re-opening of borders in Australia's two most populous states. Expectations over the rapid rollout of vaccines also add to the upbeat market mood, as S&P 500 futures advance. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls regain 1.3300 amid Brexit and vaccine optimism

GBP/USD: Bulls regain 1.3300 amid Brexit and vaccine optimism

GBP/USD heads towards the monthly high above 1.3300, printing a seven-day winning streak. UK Times mark Whitehall source to cite Brexit deal, The Guardian quotes Chancellor Sunak to mark Britain’s tough stand.

GBP/USD News

Gold nears 200-hour SMA

Gold nears 200-hour SMA

Gold struggles to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral. 

Gold news

West Texas Intermediate: Knocking on the door, again

West Texas Intermediate: Knocking on the door, again

WTI closes at $42.44, its highest since September 1. Oil has gained 13.9% in November but remains below the March break. The recovery in crude oil, is like almost everything else in the global economy, a one variant function. 

Read more

WTI hits fresh weekly highs above $42.50 amid vaccine optimism

WTI hits fresh weekly highs above $42.50 amid vaccine optimism

WTI rises for the fourth straight session on Monday. Having booked a third consecutive weekly rise last week, the black gold is looking to build onto its last week’s surge, as the sentiment remains underpinned by the successful covid vaccine trials across the globe.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures