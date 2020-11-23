Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advanced for a third consecutive week

GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3300 as Brexit optimism joins virus treatment hopes
GBP/USD refreshes intraday high to 1.3298 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The pair recently gained bids as the market turns optimistic concerning the Brexit deal and the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. However, challenges to the Fed’s emergency programs and the rising virus figures in the northern hemisphere challenge the pair bulls.
The UK Times cites an anonymous British government source to suggest that there are increasing expectations of a deal. The Sky follows the suit while citing the European Union’s (EU) side while indicating 95% chances of a Brexit deal. However, the piece also mentioned increased uncertainty over the key issues like fisheries, governance and competition rules that highlight the anxiety.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3322
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3119
|Daily SMA50
|1.2999
|Daily SMA100
|1.2982
|Daily SMA200
|1.2719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3298
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3247
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3278
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3362
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls lead on Brexit talks progress
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, finishing the last one a handful of pips below the 1.3300 threshold. Turmoil in the US has kept the dollar under pressure, while the pound was underpinned by Brexit hopes. Talks between the UK and the EU were disrupted after an EU negotiator tested positive for coronavirus but resumed virtually shortly afterwards. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that “better progress” was made, although she added that “there are still quite some metres to the finish line.” Market talks suggest that an announcement could be made this week.
