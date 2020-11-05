Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD adds to post-BoE gains

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling jumps after BOE but near-term action is still without clear direction

Cable jumped above 1.30 barrier and hit session high at 1.3040 after BOE surprised by QE increase above expectations, in anticipation of stronger than expected contraction of Britain’s economy on new lockdown and Brexit.

Sterling regained traction after Wednesday’s wild swings within over 200-pips range on conflicting news about US elections.

News-driven near-term action remains without clear direction and awaiting signals, but fresh advance shifts immediate focus higher, with close above 1.30 seen as initial requirement.

Bulls need close above cracked key Fibo barrier at 1.3054 (61.8% of 1.3177/1.2855) and top of thickening daily cloud (1.3063) that would open way towards next targets at 1.3173/77 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3482/1.2675 / 21 Oct peak). Read more...

GBP/USD adds to post-BoE gains, refreshes session tops near mid-1.3000s

The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday positive move and shot to fresh session tops, around the 1.3050 region in the last hour.

The pair managed to attract some dip-buying on Thursday and has now recovered over 100 pips from daily swing lows, around the 1.2930 region touched during the early European session. Expectations that Democrat challenger Joe Biden will be the next US president kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and helped limit the early slide. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit may provide another leg higher after boosts from Bailey and Biden

Just on time for the UK lockdown, the Bank of England has arrived to support the economy and pound bulls are cheering. The "Old Lady" has announced it will expand its bond-buying scheme by £150 billion to £895 billion, exceeding estimates of a more modest £100 boost. Moreover, the BOE refrained from setting negative interest rates, prompting investors to price that adverse development out.

On the other side of the pond, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is nearing the presidency after winning Michigan and Wisconsin. To become the 46th President of the United States, the former Vice-President needs to win two out of three states that will likely be declared on Thursday – Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia. Otherwise, it goes down to the wire in Pennsylvania. Read more...