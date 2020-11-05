Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD adds to post-BoE gains

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling jumps after BOE but near-term action is still without clear direction
Cable jumped above 1.30 barrier and hit session high at 1.3040 after BOE surprised by QE increase above expectations, in anticipation of stronger than expected contraction of Britain’s economy on new lockdown and Brexit.
Sterling regained traction after Wednesday’s wild swings within over 200-pips range on conflicting news about US elections.
News-driven near-term action remains without clear direction and awaiting signals, but fresh advance shifts immediate focus higher, with close above 1.30 seen as initial requirement.
Bulls need close above cracked key Fibo barrier at 1.3054 (61.8% of 1.3177/1.2855) and top of thickening daily cloud (1.3063) that would open way towards next targets at 1.3173/77 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3482/1.2675 / 21 Oct peak). Read more...
GBP/USD adds to post-BoE gains, refreshes session tops near mid-1.3000s
The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday positive move and shot to fresh session tops, around the 1.3050 region in the last hour.
The pair managed to attract some dip-buying on Thursday and has now recovered over 100 pips from daily swing lows, around the 1.2930 region touched during the early European session. Expectations that Democrat challenger Joe Biden will be the next US president kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and helped limit the early slide. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit may provide another leg higher after boosts from Bailey and Biden
Just on time for the UK lockdown, the Bank of England has arrived to support the economy and pound bulls are cheering. The "Old Lady" has announced it will expand its bond-buying scheme by £150 billion to £895 billion, exceeding estimates of a more modest £100 boost. Moreover, the BOE refrained from setting negative interest rates, prompting investors to price that adverse development out.
On the other side of the pond, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is nearing the presidency after winning Michigan and Wisconsin. To become the 46th President of the United States, the former Vice-President needs to win two out of three states that will likely be declared on Thursday – Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia. Otherwise, it goes down to the wire in Pennsylvania. Read more...
EUR/USD tops 1.18 as US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.18, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.