Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD additional losses likely if 1.2300 support fails [Video]

GBP/USD is neutral as the 6-month high puts up a real struggle [Video]
GBPUSD failed several times over the last one-and-a-half months to surpass above the six-month high of 1.2450 and is struggling to create a new high. The pair remains above the medium-term ascending trend line and the short-term SMAs, awaiting a strong boost for further gains.
However, the MACD is weakening near its trigger line in the positive area, while the RSI is moving sideways above the neutral threshold of 50.
An extension to the upside and above the 1.2450 key level could meet the 1.2670 barrier, registered in May 2022. Further up, resistance could run towards the 200-weekly SMA, which stands near the 1.2900 psychological mark. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Additional losses likely if 1.2300 support fails
GBP/USD has continued to stretch lower toward 1.2300 early Tuesday with the US Dollar preserving its strength amid risk aversion. In case buyers fail to defend 1.2300, Pound Sterling could suffer additional losses in the near term.
On the first trading day of the week, the negative shift witnessed in market mood helped the US Dollar find demand as a safe haven. The S&P 500 Index lost more than 1% after having gained 2.5% last week and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2% on a daily basis. In the European session, US stock index futures are down between 0.3% and 0.4%. An extended slide in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell could provide a boost to the US Dollar and force GBP/USD to stretch lower. Read more...
GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.2300 mark, multi-day low amid stronger USD
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an early uptick to the 1.2370 area and turns negative for the third successive day on Tuesday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to a four-day low during the first half of the European session, with bears now awaiting a break below the 1.2300 mark before placing fresh bets.
The US Dollar builds on the previous day's positive move and climbs to a one-week high, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The uncertainty about a strong recovery in the Chinese economy - amid the worst yet COVID-19 outbreak in the country - continues to weigh on investors' sentiment. This is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets and drives some haven flows towards the greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2317
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2349
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2241
|Daily SMA50
|1.2173
|Daily SMA100
|1.1773
|Daily SMA200
|1.1961
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2418
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2337
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2448
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2263
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2368
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2387
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2287
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2479
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
