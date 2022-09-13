Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD additional gains likely above 1.1730 [Video]

GBP/USD bounces off 37-year low, EUR/JPY eases after the rally towards 7½-year high [Video]

GBPUSD has been in a prolonged downtrend since the beginning of the year, generating a clear structure of lower highs and lower lows. Although the pair managed to find its feet at the 37-year low of 1.1404 and recoup some losses, it is a long path ahead until it reverses its bearish long-term structure. Read more ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Additional gains likely above 1.1730

GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in two weeks above 1.1700 early Tuesday. The greenback's lacklustre performance helps the pair continue to stretch higher and the technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias stays intact in the near term.

The data from the UK showed on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.6% in three months to July from 3.8%. On a negative note, the Claimant Count Change arrives at 6.3K, worse than the market forecast for a decline of 9.2K. Further details of the jobs report revealed that wage inflation, as measured by the Average Earnings Including Bonus, rose by 5.5% in the same period, compared to analysts' estimate of 5.2%. The strong wage inflation print helped the British pound hold its ground ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy announcements next week. Read more ...

GBP/USD sticks to gains above 1.1700 mark, sits near two-week high ahead of US CPI

The GBP/USD pair builds on its recent recovery move from the lowest level since 1985 and gains traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. The momentum lifts the pair to a nearly two-week high, around the 1.1730-1.1735 region during the first half of the European session and is sponsored by sustained selling around the US dollar.

The US dollar remains depressed near the monthly low touched the previous day amid signs of a sustained decline in US inflation. In fact, a survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed that consumer expectations for US inflation over the coming years declined sharply to the lowest level since October 2021. This, along with a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and a generally positive risk tone, weighs on the greenback and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read More ...