Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD about to challenge this year low

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes biggest monthly loss since July 2019

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2887, representing a 2.39% drop on the opening rate of 1.3177 observed on Feb. 1. The pair is on track to register its biggest monthly loss since July 2019. Back then, cable had dropped by 4.26%.

The pair created a hanging man/hammer candle in March, signaling buyer exhaustion and aborting the rally from September's low of 1.1958. If the pair ends the current month below 1.2954 (hanging man's low), the bias would turn bearish.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: About to challenge this year low

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2859 this Thursday, with the Pound hurt by the government stance on trade negotiations with the EU. The UK government published a document outlining its priorities for trade talks. Among other things, the document showed that the kingdom is ready to walk away from the negotiation table in June if there’s no progress on talks by that point. Also, the agreement should not require the UK to follow EU standards. "In line with the precedent of the EU-Canada agreement, the deal should recognise the right of each party to set its labour priorities and adopt or modify labour laws," the document reads.

Read More ...



FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com