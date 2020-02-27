Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD about to challenge this year low

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound hovering near multi-month lows, sub-1.2900 figure
After the October and December bull-market, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Pound/Dollar is consolidating losses after reaching levels not seen since November 2019. The currency pair remains relatively weak, especially on a break below the 1.2861 support. Downside targets can be seen near the 1.2835 and 1.2731 levels. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: About to challenge this year low
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2859 this Thursday, with the Pound hurt by the government stance on trade negotiations with the EU. The UK government published a document outlining its priorities for trade talks. Among other things, the document showed that the kingdom is ready to walk away from the negotiation table in June if there’s no progress on talks by that point. Also, the agreement should not require the UK to follow EU standards. "In line with the precedent of the EU-Canada agreement, the deal should recognise the right of each party to set its labour priorities and adopt or modify labour laws," the document reads.
Brexit woes will likely keep hurting Sterling in the upcoming days, overshadowing macroeconomic releases. Anyway, the UK will release the February GFK Consumer Confidence Survey this Friday, foreseen at -8 from -9 in the previous month. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Plummets on Thursday
On Thursday, the GBP/USD plummeted, as the UK announced its stance in trade negotiations with the EU. By the middle of the day's London trading hours, the pair was heading to the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.2858.
In the case of the rate passing the pivot points support, tit would next head to a monthly pivot near the 1.2830 level. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1000 after another terrible day in Wall Street
US indexes are down for a fourth consecutive day, Treasury yields plunged to record lows, all of which fueled speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US.
AUD/USD: Bounce from multi-year lows does not change the bearish trend
The AUD/USD pair recovered from the multi-year low of 0.6541 set on Wednesday, ending the day in the 0.6580 price zone. The Aussie recovered despite dismal local data, as Private Capital Expenditure fell 2.8% in Q4 against a 0.4% advance expected.
March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events
Coronavirus news has been hogging the headlines and now crucial figures are coming. America's "Super Tuesday" and the Non-Farm Payrolls are also eyed. All markets are set to rock in response to these events.
WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows
There is no respite for the decline in prices of the WTI, which are now testing fresh yearly lows in the $46.00 neighbourhood.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.