Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD about to challenge the monthly low

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins around monthly low under 1.2350

GBP/USD drops to 1.2340 during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair remains depressed inside a falling channel formation since June 08. Recently favoring the bears could be the fall below 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the quote’s rise from May 18 to June 10.

Other than the downside break of the key technical levels, bearish MACD signals also suggest the pair’s further weakness. As a result, the channel’s support line around 1.2280 becomes the immediate support for the traders to watch for a bounce, failing to which can recall the 1.2200 mark on the chart.

During the quote’s additional south-run past-1.2200, May 22 low near 1.2160 and the May 17 month bottom surrounding 1.2075 will be in the spotlight.

GBP/USD Forecast: About to challenge the monthly low

The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive week to settle at 1.2350, a handful of pips above its monthly low at 1.2323. The pair fell as May Retail Sales were better-than-anticipated, although still showing a substantial contraction. According to the official release, sales were up by 12.0 after falling by 18.0% in April, although yearly basis, sales were down by 13.1% after falling by -22.7% in the previous month.

