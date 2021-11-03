Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: A rate hike or no rate hike, GBP/USD set to fall?

GBP/USD has extended its slide and closed the third straight day in negative territory on Tuesday as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's up-and-coming policy announcements. The modest dollar strength on Wednesday is forcing the pair to remain on the back foot near the multi-week lows it set at 1.3605. The Fed is set to start reducing its asset purchases following its two-day meeting. The market expectation points to a $15 billion taper per month that would deplete the $120 billion quantitative easing package in eight months. Read more...

GBP/USD holds its ground following the Fed taper announcement . GBP/USD was trading around 1.3670 on the release of the Federal Reserve's statement where it appears that the board members are less certain that inflation will be transitory. Nevertheless, the price made a fresh high during the knee-jerk reaction to the statement and wider spreads. The range, so far today, has been between 1.3607 and 1.3686. Read more...

The Bank of England (BOE) is likely to hold the key rate at 0.1% on Super Thursday. The MPC voting composition on the rate hike outlook is set to rock the pound . Technically, the 4H chart shows that GBP/USD risks further declines towards 1.3550. GBP/USD is languishing at three-week lows heading into the Bank of England (BOE) ‘Super Thursday’, as uncertainty looms over a potential first-rate hike since the coronavirus pandemic hit the global economy. Read more...

