Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD - A Bear Trap?

GBP/USD clings to gains near session tops, around 1.2920-25 region post-UK PMIs

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone near session tops – around the 1.2920-25 region – and had a rather muted reaction to the mixed UK macro data.

The pair managed to gain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and built on the previous session's intraday bounce from near three-month lows amid a modest US dollar pullback from multi-year tops. Read more...

GBP/USD – A Bear Trap?

This pair has been down significantly for two days to a new two-month low at 1.2848, although the UK economic data was relatively positive on both days. On Wednesday (February 19) it was retail prices, PPI and CPI, all of which came out well, and strengthened the GBP for a short time. However, shortly after the key data announcement, the pair continued to plummet heavily into and during the US market. Wednesday closed down around 78 pips and Thursday (February 20) was the same, as the UK Retail Sales numbers came out positive. But the pair still closed down more than 35 pips as the Dollar remained dominant. Read more...