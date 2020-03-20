Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 4H chart shows bullish divergence

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Adds over 200 pips in Asia, 4H chart shows bullish divergence

GBP/USD has gained over 200 pips in Asia to trade above 1.16 on broad-based US dollar selling. The 4-hour chart is now reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index, which occurs when the indicator prints higher lows, contradicting lower lows on the price chart. It is widely considered an early sign of positive trend reversal.

That said, the indicator would gain credence only if the spot manages to take out the lower high at 1.1793, which is the high of the 4-hour Doji candle created during the US trading hours on Thursday.

GBP/USD refreshes low since 1985 following signs of fresh stimulus from the UK

With the hints of yet another step by the UK to combat coronavirus (COVID-19), GBP/USD drops to the fresh lows since 1985 while flashing 1.1412, currently near 1.1430, during the early Friday’s Asian session.

The pair recently witnessed fresh downside pressure following the news that the UK’s Chief Brexit negotiator David Frost is isolating himself on the symptoms of the deadly virus. Earlier, his EU counterpart Michel Barnier was informed to have the disease.

