Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD regains some positive traction on Tuesday

GBP/USD slumps in the North American session after reaching a fresh five-week high at 1.2599 amidst a light economic calendar , which would gain interest since Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yields and some US Dollar (USD) strength keep the Sterling (GBP) under downward pressure following the GBP/USD failure to crack 1.2600. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2513. Read more...

In the meantime, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will more likely skip a rate hike this month continue to weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and lends some support to the GBP/USD pair. It is worth recalling that a slew of FOMC members recently reaffirmed market expectations for an imminent pause in the US central bank's year-long policy tightening cycle. In contrast, the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to be far more aggressive in policy tightening to contain stubbornly high inflation. Moreover, market participants see a greater chance that rates in the UK will peak at 5.5% later this year. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Tuesday and reverses a part of the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the 1.2600 mark, or a one-month peak. Spot prices currently trade just above the 1.2500 psychological mark as market participants now look forward to the UK monthly employment details and the latest US consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.