GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.1300 after having opened with a bullish gap and climbed above 1.1400 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The disappointing PMI data from the UK makes it difficult for the British pound to gather strength and the souring market mood suggests that the dollar could continue to outperform its rivals. Read more...

Cable started trading on Monday with a gap-higher, but gains were so far short-lived and stalled under last week’s high at 1.1439. Fresh optimism about a solution for deepening political crisis in Britain on expectations that Rishi Sunak will be next Prime Minister, after Boris Johnson retreated, inflated pound in early Monday, but fresh bulls lacked strength to break higher. Daily studies are bearishly aligned as negative momentum rises but firmer signals are still needed. Read more...

The GBP/USD is hovering around 1.1300 since the beginning of the American session, unable to benefit from a modestly weaker US dollar. Economic data from the US came in below expectations while Sunak was confirmed as the next UK PM. Cable peaked after the weekly opening at 1.1410 and then pulled back to as low as 1.1271. During the last hours is has been moving between 1.1340 and 1.1275. Read more...

