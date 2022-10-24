GBP/USD steady hovering around 1.1300, Sunak to become PM on Tuesday
The GBP/USD is hovering around 1.1300 since the beginning of the American session, unable to benefit from a modestly weaker US dollar. Economic data from the US came in below expectations while Sunak was confirmed as the next UK PM. Cable peaked after the weekly opening at 1.1410 and then pulled back to as low as 1.1271. During the last hours is has been moving between 1.1340 and 1.1275. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1293
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.115
|Daily SMA50
|1.1429
|Daily SMA100
|1.1784
|Daily SMA200
|1.2419
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1315
|Previous Daily Low
|1.106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0881
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1645
GBP/USD outlook: The downside remains vulnerable after short-lived advance
Cable started trading on Monday with a gap-higher, but gains were so far short-lived and stalled under last week’s high at 1.1439. Fresh optimism about a solution for deepening political crisis in Britain on expectations that Rishi Sunak will be next Prime Minister, after Boris Johnson retreated, inflated pound in early Monday, but fresh bulls lacked strength to break higher. Daily studies are bearishly aligned as negative momentum rises but firmer signals are still needed. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound loses interest as PMI surveys highlight economic downturn
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.1300 after having opened with a bullish gap and climbed above 1.1400 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The disappointing PMI data from the UK makes it difficult for the British pound to gather strength and the souring market mood suggests that the dollar could continue to outperform its rivals. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
