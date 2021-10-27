Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD

British pound regained traction and bounced from the lowest in over one week (1.3710), hit earlier today. Optimistic tones from UK FinMin Sunak’s budget speech lifted sterling. Sunak announced stronger economic growth as the country emerges from coronavirus pandemic, saying that the economy was likely to grow by 6.5% in 2021, compared to a forecast of 4% growth, made in March, when the country was still in a lockdown. Read more...

The GBP/USD edges lower during the New York session, down 0.12%, trading at 1.3748 at the time of writing. The London fix lifted the pair as traders suddenly increased the bets on cable, jumping from 1.3720 to current levels. Factors like month-ending flows, portfolio reshuffling, economic growth concerns, and US fiscal policy woes kept investors’ mood negative, as witnessed by US equity indices falling. Safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, and the US Dollar benefit on a flight to safe-haven flows. Read more...

GBP/USD has been moving sideways between key technical levels. Additional losses are likely if the pair fails to hold above 1.3740. Brexit headlines could trigger a sharp move and force the pair out of its range. The GBP/USD pair has lost its strength in the early European session on Wednesday and the technical outlook suggests that the bearish pressure is likely to gain momentum in the near term. Read more...

