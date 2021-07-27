Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD

GBP/USD has been under pressure amid the worsening market mood . Optimism about UK covid cases supports the pound, but the safe-haven dollar has reasons to rise. Tuesday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Can cable bulls hold on? GBP/USD has been sliding from the highs as the US dollar gains ground amid safe-haven flows. Sterling can fight back better than others. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.3890 price zone, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness and decreasing new coronavirus cases in the UK . According to the latest data available, the UK recorded 23,511 new contagions in the last 24 hours, down for the seventh consecutive day. However, the country also reported 131 deaths, the highest reading since March. Nevertheless, authorities are confident the pandemic will be “mostly behind us by October.” Read more...

GBP/USD bulls pounced on the London fix as the US dollar slides. Market's focus is now on the US Federal Reserve, GBP rally to die off if below a 38.2% Fibo . An hourly 38.2% Fibo retracement before a daily 61.8% Fibo retracement could be on the cards. At odds with risk sentiment, at the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3892 and is some 0.5% higher on the day. The pound rallied following a London fix surge around 1500 GMT that sent the bears packing from near the 1.38 level to a high of 1.3892. Read more...

