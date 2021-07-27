Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD

GBP/USD bears stepping in at daily resistance, eyes on 1.3790s
GBP/USD bulls pounced on the London fix as the US dollar slides. Market's focus is now on the US Federal Reserve, GBP rally to die off if below a 38.2% Fibo. An hourly 38.2% Fibo retracement before a daily 61.8% Fibo retracement could be on the cards. At odds with risk sentiment, at the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3892 and is some 0.5% higher on the day. The pound rallied following a London fix surge around 1500 GMT that sent the bears packing from near the 1.38 level to a high of 1.3892. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3884
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.3818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3795
|Daily SMA50
|1.3967
|Daily SMA100
|1.3925
|Daily SMA200
|1.3718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3737
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3797
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3759
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3951
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls more confident amid UK’s covid situation
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.3890 price zone, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness and decreasing new coronavirus cases in the UK. According to the latest data available, the UK recorded 23,511 new contagions in the last 24 hours, down for the seventh consecutive day. However, the country also reported 131 deaths, the highest reading since March. Nevertheless, authorities are confident the pandemic will be “mostly behind us by October.” Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound well-positioned to fight back against King Dollar
GBP/USD has been under pressure amid the worsening market mood. Optimism about UK covid cases supports the pound, but the safe-haven dollar has reasons to rise. Tuesday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Can cable bulls hold on? GBP/USD has been sliding from the highs as the US dollar gains ground amid safe-haven flows. Sterling can fight back better than others. Read more...
