Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 200-day EMA/weekly low near 1.2620-15 holds the key for bulls

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' double-trouble, Fed gloom, and tripping below the trendline all point down

"Had we introduced lockdown a week earlier we’d have reduced the final death toll by at least half" – these damning words by Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist and former Downing Street, are only part of the pressure the government faces. The UK is suffering the second-highest death toll from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also publically clashed with Chris Whitty, a current aide, who said that "I think there's a long list of things that we need to look at very seriously." Johnson pushed back against Whitty in the live broadcast, but the pressure is also coming from parliament – and the public, which is confused by the government's messages.

GBP/USD Forecast: 200-day EMA/weekly low near 1.2620-15 holds the key for bulls

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Wednesday's early bullish move and retreated around 65-70 pips off three-month tops. The continuous offered tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's positive move for the tenth straight session. The already weaker USD was further pressured by softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI declined 0.1% in May as compared to a flat reading expected. Adding to this, the yearly rate also slowed to 0.1% as against 0.3% previous and 0.2% anticipated.

The USD bearish pressure aggravated further after the Fed pledged to maintain the federal fund target rate unchanged at near-zero levels through 2022. The Fed also released its outlook for the US economy and now expects GDP to contract by -6.5% in 2020. The gloomy economic projections led to a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status. This, in turn, stalled the pair's recent strong bullish momentum, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.

GBP/USD pares early losses, moves back above 1.2700 mark

The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 60 pips from daily swing lows, with bulls now looking to extend the intraday recovery move further beyond the 1.2700 mark.

The pair witnessed some aggressive long-unwinding trade on Thursday and extended the previous day's late pullback from three-month tops – levels beyond the 1.2800 round-figure mark. A strong pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some long-unwinding trade around the GBP/USD pair.