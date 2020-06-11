Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 200-day EMA/weekly low near 1.2620-15 holds the key for bulls

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' double-trouble, Fed gloom, and tripping below the trendline all point down
"Had we introduced lockdown a week earlier we’d have reduced the final death toll by at least half" – these damning words by Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist and former Downing Street, are only part of the pressure the government faces. The UK is suffering the second-highest death toll from COVID-19.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also publically clashed with Chris Whitty, a current aide, who said that "I think there’s a long list of things that we need to look at very seriously." Johnson pushed back against Whitty in the live broadcast, but the pressure is also coming from parliament – and the public, which is confused by the government's messages. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: 200-day EMA/weekly low near 1.2620-15 holds the key for bulls
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Wednesday's early bullish move and retreated around 65-70 pips off three-month tops. The continuous offered tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's positive move for the tenth straight session. The already weaker USD was further pressured by softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI declined 0.1% in May as compared to a flat reading expected. Adding to this, the yearly rate also slowed to 0.1% as against 0.3% previous and 0.2% anticipated.
The USD bearish pressure aggravated further after the Fed pledged to maintain the federal fund target rate unchanged at near-zero levels through 2022. The Fed also released its outlook for the US economy and now expects GDP to contract by -6.5% in 2020. The gloomy economic projections led to a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status. This, in turn, stalled the pair's recent strong bullish momentum, rather prompted some selling at higher levels. Read More...
GBP/USD pares early losses, moves back above 1.2700 mark
The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 60 pips from daily swing lows, with bulls now looking to extend the intraday recovery move further beyond the 1.2700 mark.
The pair witnessed some aggressive long-unwinding trade on Thursday and extended the previous day's late pullback from three-month tops – levels beyond the 1.2800 round-figure mark. A strong pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some long-unwinding trade around the GBP/USD pair. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2688
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2398
|Daily SMA50
|1.2402
|Daily SMA100
|1.255
|Daily SMA200
|1.2687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2805
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2911
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1735 level
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC positive move to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback during the early part of Thursday's trading action.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks
Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.