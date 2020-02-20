Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 15-week-old rising trendline on bears’ radar

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 15-week-old rising trendline on bears’ radar

GBP/USD declines to 1.2920 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair extends its U-turn from 50-day SMA while nearing the key support trend line from November 2019. Also supporting the odds of the pair’s further declines could be the bearish MACD.

As a result, sellers target the multi-week-old support line, at 1.2885 as the immediate support ahead of aiming the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December 2019 upside, at 1.2855.

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Monthly rising trendline becomes the key support

GBP/JPY declines to 143.80 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair recently took a U-turn from the monthly high amid overbought RSI conditions. Though, an upward sloping trend line from January 31 is still stopping the sellers.

While the pair’s declines below 143.55 support line will further please the bears by offering 143.00 support, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the quote’s January month upside, around 142.30, becomes the key afterward.

