Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – 1.3330-35 area is the next relevant target for bulls

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling overreaches and at risk of a pullback after soaring to highest in 2020

Powered by Powell – GBP/USD bulls can thank Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for the recent rise. The world's No. 1 central banker announced a major policy shift – allowing inflation to overheat to allow employment to rise – thus signaling lower rates for longer.

Investors had anticipated the move and the initial reaction was choppy – but after the dust settled, the prospects of long-term low borrowing costs are weighing on the dollar.

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3330-35 area is the next relevant target for bulls

The GBP/USD pair rallied to fresh YTD tops on Thursday in reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In his prepared remarks, Powell announced a shift to average inflation targeting and said that the Fed would let inflation run above its current 2% inflation target to make up for years of undershooting it. In addition to the inflation change, Powell signalled that the Fed would seek to ensure that employment does not fall short of its maximum level. The remarks indicated that the Fed could keep rates lower for longer, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the US dollar and provided a strong intraday lift to the major.

However, a sharp turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields triggered some USD short-covering move. The pair stalled its positive momentum ahead of the 1.3300 mark and dived around 125 pips intraday, though the downside remained limited.

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls are on track for eventual clear break of key fibo barrier

Cable is up 0.65% in early Friday, signaling bullish continuation after Thursday’s long-legged Doji, as markets digested news from Fed.

Bulls hit new highest since mid-Dec 2019 and on track for eventual close above important Fibo barrier at 1.3243 (61.8% of 1.4376/1.1409) which was cracked several times but resisted attacks that would generate bullish signal and expose monthly cloud base (1.3570).

The pair is heading for strong bullish weekly close after three consecutive weekly Dojis and also on track to end the third straight month in green.

Bullish studies are supportive, but overbought weekly stochastic warns of price adjustment, which is seen offering better levels to re-enter bullish market.