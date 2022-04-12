Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 1.3000 support looks increasingly likely to fail [Video]

GBP/USD builds floor around 1.3000, bias bearish [Video]
GBPUSD keeps hovering with weak momentum marginally above the 1.3000 level despite its flash slide to a new 16-month low of 1.2981 last Friday. The bearish bias remains intact as the RSI is maintaining a clear negative trajectory and is still some distance above its 30 oversold level. The Stochastics are preparing for another negative intersection, while the MACD is gradually stepping below its red signal line, all painting a blurry short-term picture for the market. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3000 support looks increasingly likely to fail
GBP/USD has reversed its direction following Monday's meagre recovery attempt and has struggled to shake off the bearish pressure after the UK jobs report early Tuesday. The pair trades within a touching distance of 1.3000 and sellers could show interest in case this level turns into resistance.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.8% in February from 3.9% in January. The ONS further said that the number of job vacancies from January to March 2022 climbed to a new record high of 1,288,000. Finally, annual wage inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings Including Bonus, arrived at 5.4% as expected. Read more...
Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3022.. Cable also swung wildly in tandem with euro on Mon. Price initally edged higher to 1.3042 (NZ) n fell to 1.2990 on soft UK GDP but rallied to 1.3057 on cross-buying in sterling b4 retreating to 1.3019 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
