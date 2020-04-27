Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 1.2400 guards immediate upside

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.2400 guards immediate upside

GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.2365 during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the Cable remains below a confluence of 21-day and 10-day SMA while staying above 50% Fibonacci retracement of March month downside.

Not only the pair’s trading between the key technical levels but a lack of direction from MACD also suggests the traders’ indecision. It should also be noted that in addition to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, near 1.2300, an upward sloping trend line since April 07, around 1.2285, also adds to the pair’s downside support.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: “Disappointing” Brexit talks may weigh on Sterling

The GBP/USD pair posted a modest advance for a third consecutive day, but remained within familiar levels and finished the week in the red. The pound came under selling pressure during the last European session amid disappointing UK data. Retail Sales in March fell by 5.1%, when compared to the previous month, and by 5.8% when compared to a year earlier. Also, the UK GFK survey on consumer confidence remained at -34 in April, its lowest in over a decade, although slightly better than the -40 anticipated.

Read More ...