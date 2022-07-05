Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 1.2000 comes under threat amid renewed dollar strength

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Join Telegram

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls resilient near 1.2100 despite hawkish Fed, Brexit woes

The GBP/USD pair struggled to preserve its intraday gains and settled nearly unchanged for the day, just a few pips above the 1.2100 mark on Monday. Against the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields, a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment and Friday's disappointing US ISM Manufacturing PMI undermined the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the major amid relatively thin trading volumes on the back of the Independence Day holiday in the US. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and ran out of steam near the 1.2165 region.

The Fed's prospects for more aggressive rate hikes helped limit any deeper USD losses. It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week said that the US central bank remains focused on getting inflation under control and that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. This, along with domestic issues, acted as a headwind for the British pound and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair. Investors seem concerned that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. Read more ...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2000 comes under threat amid renewed dollar strength

With the dollar regaining its strength following the long weekend in the US, GBP/USD has turned south during the European trading hours on Tuesday. In case safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets, the pair could test 1.2000.

Following Monday's choppy action, the US Dollar Index gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in nearly two decades above 106.00. The greenback finds demand in the risk-averse market atmosphere as investors grow increasingly concerned over a global recession. Read more ...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD drops to fresh daily low, below mid-1.2000s amid aggressive USD buying

The GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure during the early European session on Tuesday and dived to a two-day low, just below mid-1.2000s in the last hour.

Following the overnight brief pause, the US dollar caught aggressive bids and rallied to a fresh 20-year peak amid the prospects for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks last week, saying that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. Apart from this, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment provided an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2
Today Daily Change -0.0118
Today Daily Change % -0.97
Today daily open 1.2118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2257
Daily SMA50 1.2387
Daily SMA100 1.2789
Daily SMA200 1.3146
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2165
Previous Daily Low 1.2085
Previous Weekly High 1.2332
Previous Weekly Low 1.1976
Previous Monthly High 1.2617
Previous Monthly Low 1.1934
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.208
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2042
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1999
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2161
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2241

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh 20-year low below 1.0300 on growing recession fears

EUR/USD hits fresh 20-year low below 1.0300 on growing recession fears

EUR/USD is accelerating its decline below 1.0300, hitting the lowest level since November 2002. Mounting recession fears dent risk appetite and boost the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Upbeat Eurozone final Services PMIs fail to inspire. US data awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.2000 on broad dollar strength

GBP/USD slips below 1.2000 on broad dollar strength

GBP/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.2000 during the European training hours. The greenback finds demand as a safe haven and continues to outperform its rivals on Tuesday with the US Dollar Index rising above 106.00 for the first time in nearly two decades.

GBP/USD News

Gold continues to push lower, tests $1,800

Gold continues to push lower, tests $1,800

Gold has continued to edge lower toward $1,800 ahead of the American session. Renewed dollar strength amid growing recession fears weigh on XAU/USD on Tuesday but the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory, helping gold limit its losses.

Gold News

The ugly truth behind the recent Bitcoin price recovery

The ugly truth behind the recent Bitcoin price recovery

Bitcoin price recovers almost 5% at the start of the week. BTC prices could fool traders as the recovery happened with the US markets closed.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures