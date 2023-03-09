Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 1.1650 certainly looks like the direction of travel

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound sterling remains fragile despite technical correction

GBP/USD has extended its technical correction early Thursday and climbed above 1.1850. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment, however, suggests that Pound Sterling could find it difficult to continue to gather strength against the US Dollar (USD).

The US Dollar rally, which was fueled by FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about policymakers being ready to increase the pace of rate hikes if warranted by data, lost its steam on Wednesday. On the second day of his semi-annual testimony, Powell clarified that they have not yet made any decisions regarding the policy steps that will be taken at the March meeting. Read more...

GBP/USD: 1.1650 certainly looks like the direction of travel – ING

GBP/USD has traded down to 1.1800. Economists at ING expect the pair to extend its fall toward 1.1650.

“We highlighted the outside risk of GBP/USD trading down to 1.1650. This certainly looks like the direction of travel looking at the stronger Fed policy trajectory now.”

“We continue to favour EUR/GBP trading up to and staying near 0.90 over coming months given the risk of the Bank of England shifting to a pause far earlier than the Fed or the ECB.” Read more...

GBP/USD: Next catalyst likely to still come from USD side of the equation, focus on NFP – OCBC

GBP/USD broke out of its descending triangle and traded at a low of 1.1804 low yesterday. The pair has since stabilised. Economists at OCBC Bank analyze Cable’s outlook.

“Next catalyst is likely to still come from the USD side of the equation and that puts focus on US NFP data tomorrow.” “Daily momentum shows signs of turning mild bearish while the decline in RSI moderated near oversold conditions.” Read more...