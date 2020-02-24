Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 100-day SMA, three-week-old trendline guard immediate upside

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-day SMA, three-week-old trendline guard immediate upside
GBP/JPY stays mildly weak to 1.2950 during the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair fails to extend Friday’s bounce while staying below 100-day SMA.
Not only multiple failures to cross 100-day SMA but a short-term descending resistance line portraying the lower high pattern since the month’s start, as well as bearish MACD, also favor the sellers.
The GBP/USD pair continued to recover on Friday, after bottoming early Thursday at a fresh 2020 low of 1.2848. The pair settled around 1.2960, still down for the week. The Pound found support during London trading hours in the preliminary Markit Manufacturing PMI for February, which came in at 51.9, beating the market’s expectation of 49.7 and above the previous 50. The rally continued as US output, on the contrary, contracted for the first time in over six years. UK data has been resilient as of late, while Brexit-related concerns have been set temporarily aside. The market could start worrying about the future UK-EU relationship in March when negotiations are set to begin.
