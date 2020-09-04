Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 10-day SMA questions declines toward seven-week-old support line

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 10-day SMA questions declines toward seven-week-old support line

Despite bouncing off a one-week low the previous day, GBP/USD looks for a clear direction while taking rounds to 1.3275 during Friday’s Asian session. The cable slumped to the 10-day SMA after marking the biggest losses since August 21 on Thursday. However, any further declines have been probed by the traders’ pre-NFP cautious mood.

Even so, bearish MACD signals suggest the pair’s further weakness, which in turn highlights a multi-day-old support line, at 1.3220 for sellers. Also acting as downside filters could be August 06 high of 1.3185 and the July month’s top surrounding 1.3170. In a case where the US dollar snaps the three-day winning streak after August month’s employment numbers, buyers may aim for 1.3350 and 1.3400 immediate resistances.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears taking their chances

The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day, ending this Thursday at 1.3280. A firmer dollar, disappointing UK data and Wall Street’s slump were behind the pair’s decline. During the London session, Markit published the final reading of the August Services PMI, which was downwardly revised to 58.8 from a preliminary estimate of 60.1.

Meanwhile, UK PM spokesman responded to EU’s chief negotiator Barnier, who repeated on Wednesday that the UK wants to keep the benefits related to being part of the Union, without the obligations. The spokesman said that Barnier’s comments were misleading, as "Britain seeks a relationship which respects our sovereignty, based on free trade deals the EU has secured with other countries." This Friday, Markit will publish the UK August Construction PMI foreseen at 58.5 from 58.1 in the previous month.

Read More ...