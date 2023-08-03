Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP under pressure ahead of Bank of England decision

GBP/USD Forecast: 25 bps BoE hike might not be enough to lift Pound Sterling
GBP/USD closed deep in negative territory on Wednesday and extended its weekly slide early Thursday, touching its lowest level since early July below 1.2700. The Bank of England (BoE) will announce monetary policy decisions at 11:00 GMT and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will comment on the policy outlook in a press conference starting at 11:30 GMT.
The BoE is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% after the August meeting. Such a decision by itself might not be enough to trigger a recovery in Pound Sterling. The BoE needs to reassure markets that they will continue to tighten the policy despite signs of easing price pressure. Additionally, Pound Sterling could gather strength if the policy statement reveals that some policymakers voted in favor of a 50 bps hike. Read more...
British Pound under pressure ahead of Bank of England decision
The British pound is slightly lower on Thursday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2685, down 0.19%. The pound has been struggling and is down 1.26% this week. The Bank of England meets later today and policy makers have a tough decision on their hands. Will they raise rates by 25 basis points or be more aggressive and deliver a 50-bp hike? The BoE has raised rates 13 consecutive times since December 2021 and is widely expected to continue hiking at today’s meeting.
The money markets have priced in a 25-bp increase at 62%, with a 38% chance of a 50-bp hike. That means the meeting is live and we could see some volatility from the pound following the rate announcement. The BoE’s decision may well depend on whether inflation is moving downwards fast enough. Headline CPI fell to 7.9% in June, down from 8.7%. Read more...
GBP/USD stays vulnerable to refresh multi-day low around 1.2700 as Cable bears brace for BoE
GBP/USD languishes near a three-week low marked the previous day, stays defensive near 1.2710 by the press time as it portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of multiple US data and the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy announcements scheduled for release on Thursday.
While the market’s consolidation after a volatile day and cautious mood ahead of the top-tier catalysts prod the Pound Sterling sellers at a multi-day low, fears that the BoE won’t be able to defend the British Pound (GBP) weigh on prices of late. That said, the “Old Lady”, as the BoE is informally known, is expected to announce 25 basis points (bps) increase in its benchmark interest rates. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2648
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|1.2712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.29
|Daily SMA50
|1.272
|Daily SMA100
|1.2574
|Daily SMA200
|1.2306
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2806
|Previous Daily Low
|1.268
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2763
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2758
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2785
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.291
