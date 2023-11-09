Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP trades directionless ahead of Q3 GDP data

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2300 to stretch higher
After closing the third consecutive day in negative territory on Wednesday, GBP/USD edged higher and stabilized near 1.2300 in the European session on Thursday. In case the pair confirms 1.2300 as support, technical buyers could help it stretch higher.
Although the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the American session on Wednesday, the cautious market stance limited GBP/USD's rebound. Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade mixed and the UK's FTSE 100 stays flat. Read more...
Pound Sterling trades directionless ahead of Q3 GDP data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is stuck in a tight range as investors seem unwilling to build fresh positions ahead of the release of the UK Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, published on Friday at 07:00 GMT. The GBP/USD pair remains on tenterhooks as the Q3 GDP report will shape December’s monetary policy outlook of the Bank of England (BoE).
A decline in consumer spending, poor Services PMI, postponed demand for housing, and contracting hiring have set a negative undertone for the UK’s economic performance in the July-September period. A poor GDP report would elevate dovish expectations from various BoE policymakers, especially from Swati Dhingra, who favors cutting rates if the growth rate remains below expectations. GDP data will be followed by employment and inflation data, which will be released next week. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2262
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2196
|Daily SMA50
|1.2284
|Daily SMA100
|1.2533
|Daily SMA200
|1.2435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2302
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2242
|Previous Weekly High
|1.239
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.209
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2192
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2374
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
