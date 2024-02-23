Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP rises on upbeat UK economic outlook

Meanwhile, investors await fresh guidance on Bank of England (BoE) interest rates . While uncertainty over the timing of BoE rate cuts continues to persist, investors hope that the central bank could reduce interest rates in the early part of the second half of this year. The chances for a rate cut in the June policy meeting are under 50%, while a dovish decision for August seems inevitable. Read more...

S&P Global/CIPS PMI data from the UK showed on Thursday that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at an accelerating pace in early February, providing a boost to Pound Sterling . Later in the day, the PMI surveys from the US confirmed that the manufacturing and services sectors both remained in expansion territory. Other data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 12,000 to 201,000 in the week ending February 17. Read more...

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2700 for the first time in three weeks during the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair, however, lost its traction and erased a portion of its gains later in the American session. Early Friday, GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2650.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.