Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP remains on backfoot as BoE rate cut expectations deepen

BoE policymakers may continue favouring a restrictive policy stance until price stability is ensured, but market participants are expected to keep rate cut expectations alive. The next economic trigger for the Pound Sterling will be the Retail Sales data for November, which is scheduled for Friday. Higher-than-projected growth in consumer spending may bring some relief for the Pound Sterling . Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles for a firm footing as a sharp drop in the United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November has deepened expectations of early rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair is exposed to more downside as the Pound Sterling has lost its competitive advantage of a longer restrictive policy stance after a sharp decline in inflation.

Market positioning shifted toward an earlier Bank of England (BoE) policy pivot after the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) readings for November came in below analysts' forecasts on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs said that they now see the BoE opting for a 25 basis points rate cut in May, compared to June before inflation data. Read more...

GBP/USD stabilized near 1.2650 early Thursday after losing nearly 100 pips on Wednesday. Although the near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bearish momentum, the pair could have a difficult time rising steadily following the soft inflation readings from the UK.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.